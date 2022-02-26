Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) CEO Frank D. Lee Sells 17,981 Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMTX stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

