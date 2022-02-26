Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) CFO Todd Shegog Sells 5,687 Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FMTX stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

