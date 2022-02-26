Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Insider Jeannette Potts Sells 4,672 Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 837,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.