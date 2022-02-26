Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

