Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.