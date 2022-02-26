Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $134.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.