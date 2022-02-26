Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,700 Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

