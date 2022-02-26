Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.54. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

