Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.32% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

ABEO stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

