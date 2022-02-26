Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.