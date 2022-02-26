Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.