FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FreightCar America.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RAIL opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FreightCar America by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

