Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €32.15 ($36.53) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

