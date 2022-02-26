FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FREY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
