FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FREY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

