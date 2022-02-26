FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

