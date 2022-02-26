FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
