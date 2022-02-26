frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 11,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.