Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 390.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,181,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 499,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,578,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.75. 2,187,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

