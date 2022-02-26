Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

