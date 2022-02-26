FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 57,255 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.