Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.