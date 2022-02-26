FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.26) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGIO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

AGIO stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

