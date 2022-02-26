FY2022 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Increased by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $411.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.48. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

