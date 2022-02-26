FY2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised by SVB Leerink

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

HQY opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -760.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

