FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.84.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.