FY2024 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Increased by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

USA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

Shares of USA opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

