G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. 951,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.82. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

