Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

