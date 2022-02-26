Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7,105.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7,105 ($96.63) and last traded at GBX 7,235 ($98.40), with a volume of 10576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,390 ($100.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($170.00) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,638.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,887.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 65 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.