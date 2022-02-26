GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Capitalization Reaches $298,285.43

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $298,285.43 and $87,477.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

