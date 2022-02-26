Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. 1,905,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,925. Garmin has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Garmin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after buying an additional 97,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

