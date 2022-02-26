GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

