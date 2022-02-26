Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.95) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEMD. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £68.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

