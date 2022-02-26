Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GNK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The firm has a market cap of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.