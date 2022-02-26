General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

