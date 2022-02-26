General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.81

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.81 and last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 2789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

