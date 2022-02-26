Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.08

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 1023403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

