Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm Sells 15,993 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $485,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

