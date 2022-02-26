Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Sells $417,601.80 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

