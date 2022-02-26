Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Genuine Parts by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,433,000 after acquiring an additional 201,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genuine Parts by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

