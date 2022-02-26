GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.15 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $471,541.57 and approximately $3,449.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.70 or 0.99998180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00281183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015437 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

