Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,649 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of American Public Education worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Public Education by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $370.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

