Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,093,275 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,093,275 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 83.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 4.09 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.33 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 4.56 and a 200-day moving average of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.