Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Clearfield worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,400,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

