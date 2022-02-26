Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

