Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 59595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

