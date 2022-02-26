Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.

Shares of GIL opened at C$49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.85. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$35.96 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

