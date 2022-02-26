Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIL. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.96 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

