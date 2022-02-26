Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIL. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.96 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

