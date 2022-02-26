Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

