Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE:GL opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

