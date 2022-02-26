Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

