Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be the primary factor driving the Enabling Technology business. Further, Musculoskeletal Solutions registered strong growth, led by the U.S. Spine business. The company’s international business was strong, led by growth in spinal implants despite lingering COVID-19 impact and the effect of the strategic changes in Japan. The company’s spinal implant business continues to experience the growing momentum of an increasing number of robots being sold combined with the increasing utilization of each robot. In the past year, Globus Medical has outperformed its industry. However, escalating operating costs and contraction of operating margins are building pressure on the bottom line.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

